News

New Governor for Telangana

  • Created On:  6 March 2026 7:48 AM IST
New Governor for Telangana
Hyderabad: President of India has appointed new Governor to Telangana state. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana was appointed as Governor of Maharashtra. Governors were also changed and appointed to some other states. Nand Kishore Yadav was appointed as Governor of Nagaland and Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain as Governor of Bihar. RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

Tags

Shiv Pratap ShuklaTelangana GovernorJishnu Dev VarmaRN RaviIndian Governors Appointment
