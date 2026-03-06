New Governor for Telangana

Hyderabad: President of India has appointed new Governor to Telangana state. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana was appointed as Governor of Maharashtra. Governors were also changed and appointed to some other states. Nand Kishore Yadav was appointed as Governor of Nagaland and Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain as Governor of Bihar. RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.