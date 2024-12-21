New initiative to light up lives of women

Nalgonda : In a visionary step to transform rural lives, Pratheek Foundation, led by Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, has launched a pioneering initiative to empower women through solar battery technology. The project, the first of its kind in the state, aims to provide economic stability to rural women while promoting renewable energy in Nalgonda district.

Unveiling the initiative on Friday at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Nalgonda District Collectorate, Minister Komatireddy handed over checks worth Rs 50 lakh to 50 women from self-help groups in atiamul village of Kattangur Mandal. Each beneficiary received Rs 1 lakh under the Indira Mahila Swayam Shakti programme, with support from Pratheek Foundation, to set up solar battery energy units.

Speaking at the event, Minister Komatireddy highlighted the transformative potential of the project. “This initiative reflects Pratheek Foundation’s commitment to uplifting rural women. By earning an additional income of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, these women can become key contributors to their families’ financial well-being, without taking on extra work. This is a major step in building a self-reliant Telangana,” he said.

The Pratheek Foundation, in collaboration with Swabhags Lab Pvt. Ltd., has ensured the initiative is seamless and efficient. The discharged batteries will be collected from the beneficiaries’ homes and replaced with charged ones by the company. Additionally, the company will purchase each unit of power at`16, ensuring a steady source of income for the women. Swabhags Lab Pvt. Ltd. CEO Sudhakar expressed pride in partnering with Pratheek Foundation to implement this initiative, emphasizing its alignment with environmental and social goals. Sathya Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Jakkula Satyanarayana praised the increasing focus on solar energy. “In 2016, awareness of solar energy was minimal, but now, with initiatives like this, it is transforming lives in every district,” he noted.