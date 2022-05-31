New Inter groups planned without stakeholders' debate

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) proposes to introduce new courses in Data Science, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Networking, Software Engineering, Public Policy from the 2022-23 academic year.

The Board officials told The Hans India that there was no question of closing down the conventional course combinations like Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC), Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC), Mathematics-Economics-Commerce (MEC), Commerce-Economics and Civics (CEC) and History-Economics and Civics (HEC) in the name of new courses at the Intermediate (10+2) level as was being propagated by some people.

Meanwhile, a science faculty member of Government Junior College, Secunderabad, alleged that the TSBIE had not consulted lecturers and students nor did it invite the views of various stakeholders on the proposed changes.

The teaching community feels that the TSBIE should have put up its proposal in the public domain than treating the changes as solely a matter between the expert committees, the board and the State government.

The faculty teaching subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Commerce, and Economics are of the view that given the kind of proposed courses shows a complete tilt of the 10+2 education towards engineering education. Finding expert faculty for new courses will also be a problem. They recalled how the government in the united Andhra Pradesh had once tilted the entire 10+2 level education towards engineering and medical neglecting basic sciences and social sciences and its consequences. Hundreds of engineering colleges mushroomed at that time.

The IT and other companies could not provide job placement for more than 45 per cent to 50 per cent of the total students who passed out from engineering colleges. Similarly, Economics, Commerce and Civics, Sociology, Public Administration and Social Work are some of the foundational subjects essential for pursuing courses in Public Policy, Urban and Rural Development, Disaster Management, and Climate Change at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Besides, mathematics (statistics), commerce and economics help students to pursue different specializations in BBA and MBA, CA, ACS, actuarial science, the faculty members claim. They feel that the proposal of new courses should be re-examined.