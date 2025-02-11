New market committee put on hold: Rift surfaces in Warangal Congress

Warangal: A rift is brewing between the Congress bigwigs in Warangal. The appointment of a new committee to the Enumamula Agricultural Market, one of the biggest market yards in Asia, ran into massive trouble with some of the Congress bigwigs in the Warangal district opposing it.

The State government constituted the Enumamula Agricultural Market Committee with Yerra Priyanka as its chairperson on January 28. Priyanka is the wife of All India SC department national coordinator Dr Puli Anil Kumar. Since then, the speculation has been rife that the government put its order on hold after some senior leaders raised objections over the ap-pointment of the committee.

The delayed swearing-in ceremony of the committee also indicates some problem. Initially, it was believed that the delay of the swearing-in ceremony was due to the MLC election code. However, the party sources say that some leaders knocked on the doors of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka to stop the appointment, con-tending that seniors who have been with the party over the years were ignored.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior leader said, “There would be a few changes in the committee in-cluding the chairperson post. It’s also frustrating to several leaders who have pinned their hopes on nominated posts even after a year since the Con-gress came to power. But who cares about them when the party leadership is not in a position to fill the remaining four minister posts in the State Cabi-net.”

Meanwhile, the party sources say that senior Con-gress leader Namindla Srinivas wanted the Enumamula Market Committee chairperson to be his wife. Namindla Srinivas who tried to contest from Wardhannapet in the last Assembly elections, the party leadership fielded K R Nagaraju, a retired IPS, who eventually won the seat.

Since the Enumamula market committee chairperson post is reserved for SC Women, there are not too many in the race. Meanwhile, it’s learnt that Revenue Minister and Warangal district in-charge Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will likely make a statement on the market committee appointment.