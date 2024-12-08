New petrol station creates employment opportunities for disabled, transgenders

Sircilla : In a move aimed at promoting self-employment among marginalised groups, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA, Adi Srinivas, announced that efforts are underway to provide self-employment opportunities to persons with disabilities, women, and transgenders. The announcement was made during the inauguration of a petrol station opposite the medical college in Sircilla, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation.

The event, held on Saturday, was attended by key dignitaries including Choppadandi and Manakondur MLAs, Medipalli Satyam and Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, and Additional Collector Khimya Naik.

During the inauguration, Whip Srinivas highlighted that 24 individuals, including persons with disabilities, women, and transgenders, have been provided employment at the newly built petrol station, which was established under the initiative of the district administration. He also encouraged the public to purchase petrol and diesel from this station.

Srinivas further mentioned that this petrol station is the first of its kind in both the country and the state. He assured the attendees that efforts to resolve the issues faced by the disabled, women, and transgenders would continue.

Later, MLAs Satyam and Satyanarayana lauded the efforts of Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha for his dedication in making the project a reality. They urged the staff to work diligently for the station’s success and long-term development.

District Welfare Officer Lakshmi Rajam, District Libraries Association Chairman Nagula Satyanarayana, Sircilla Market Committee Chairperson Swaroop Reddy, and several other officials also participatedin the event.