New policy soon to fast track building permissions: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the government would soon bring a policy for ensuring the permissions are given for buildings in a transparent and quick manner.

The minister was speaking at a State-level meeting of officials of the Town Planning department here. He stated permissions for buildings will be given in such a way that the citizens would never doubt on the functioning of the town planning staff.

The government is making a policy of giving the permission for the buildings on the lines of TS-iPASS, he said, adding that the permission would be given in the form of a single window and through self-declaration.

"If the building owners take up illegal constructions then the authorities would demolish the houses and the officials would be held responsible and stringent action will be taken against the errant town planning officials," said Rama Rao.

The minister said that citizens have doubts on the functioning of the town planning officials for over a decade. The State government would clear doubts of the citizens and bring in a transparent policy, he mentioned.

Under the new scheme, Rama Rao stated that houses which are less than 75 yards would only need to register their property. "The building owners, who have 600 yards should give self-declaration and the houses with more than 600 yards would be given permission under a single window system.

There will be some challenges when changes are brought in the existing system, but change is possible with the leaders like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he stated. Earlier, permissions in the Industries department were given through single window system. The minister said that government has introduced a new Act keeping faith in people and authorities.

"If citizens furnish wrong information by taking advantage of the self-declaration then the authorities have right to demolish the illegal construction without giving a notice," the minister said. The town planning officials have the responsibility of implementing the new policy and also to ensure there are no illegal constructions.

Government would take stringent action against the town planning officials involving in irregularities and corruption, he warned. "I will be with you, act as per the new Act and do not bow down to pressure from anyone. Let us work with an aim of making people happy," said Rama Rao, adding the vacancies in the Town Planning department would be filled up soon.