Live
- Instahyre Academy launches new certification courses to upskill HR professionals
- Mpox outbreak in Africa neglected
- Border calls for 'tired' Gabba to make way for new stadium following Test hosting snub
- ‘Double iSmart’ Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Film Hits Rs 11.75 Crores in 4 Days
- India raising its heft on geopolitical stage
- World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
- Advani clinches grand double
- Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller
- 2-day orientation session for engg. students held
- 'Do not link Durga Puja with RG Kar tragedy', appeals Bengal association
Just In
New Revenue Act will be farmer-friendly: Ponguleti
Hyderabad: While asserting that the State government was coming up with a new Revenue Act–2024 soon, the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy...
Hyderabad: While asserting that the State government was coming up with a new Revenue Act–2024 soon, the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emphasised that this would be farmer-friendly. He said that this will end all the hardships the people of Telangana have been facing, ever since Dharani came into force during the previous regime.
Speaking during the discussion on the draft of the New Revenue Law as chief guest, the Minister said that the present government, unlike the previous BRS government, has a vision, and revenue remains a top priority area. He said that besides ensuring that the revenue mechanism is strengthened and serves its intended purpose in the villages, the government is also considering coming up with revenue courts.