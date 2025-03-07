  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth

New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth
x

New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth

Highlights

The Telangana government has appointed Kavikrut, former Chief Growth Officer at OYO, as the new CEO of T-Hub, one of the world's leading startup incubators.

The Telangana government has appointed Kavikrut, a seasoned entrepreneur from Hyderabad, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T-Hub, effective March 10. Kavikrut was previously the Chief Growth Officer at OYO.

T-Hub, one of the world’s top startup incubators, has played a significant role in supporting and scaling over 2,000 startups. Kavikrut expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, “Telangana’s commitment to startups has been truly inspiring to me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the pioneering work that T-Hub has been doing for the past decade.”

Kavikrut’s career began as a founder of a healthcare startup, and he has since worked with top companies like Amazon and Piramal Group.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick