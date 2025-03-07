New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth

The Telangana government has appointed Kavikrut, a seasoned entrepreneur from Hyderabad, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T-Hub, effective March 10. Kavikrut was previously the Chief Growth Officer at OYO.

T-Hub, one of the world’s top startup incubators, has played a significant role in supporting and scaling over 2,000 startups. Kavikrut expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, “Telangana’s commitment to startups has been truly inspiring to me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the pioneering work that T-Hub has been doing for the past decade.”

Kavikrut’s career began as a founder of a healthcare startup, and he has since worked with top companies like Amazon and Piramal Group.