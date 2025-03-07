Live
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Hilux Black Edition - The Ultimate Blend of Boldness, Power and Sophistication
- Mongolian President extends greetings ahead of International Women's Day
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Empowers Over 8 Lakh Women Fostering Economic Independence and Well-Being Across India
- Boss Ladies: Breaking Barriers: Women Entrepreneurs Redefining the Game
- New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth
- Canon India Unveils She #CANwithCanon Campaign Championing Every Day Action for Women’s Empowerment
- International Women's Day: Three leaders who are helping to shape equitable gender policies in India
- India sees 26 pc surge in women's university enrollment in 2024: Report
- Accidental fighter jet bombing leaves 29 injured, including 15 civilians in South Korea
- Breaking barriers: Empowering women for leadership
Just In
New T-Hub CEO: Kavikrut Takes Helm to Propel Startup Growth
Highlights
The Telangana government has appointed Kavikrut, former Chief Growth Officer at OYO, as the new CEO of T-Hub, one of the world's leading startup incubators.
The Telangana government has appointed Kavikrut, a seasoned entrepreneur from Hyderabad, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T-Hub, effective March 10. Kavikrut was previously the Chief Growth Officer at OYO.
T-Hub, one of the world’s top startup incubators, has played a significant role in supporting and scaling over 2,000 startups. Kavikrut expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, “Telangana’s commitment to startups has been truly inspiring to me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the pioneering work that T-Hub has been doing for the past decade.”
Kavikrut’s career began as a founder of a healthcare startup, and he has since worked with top companies like Amazon and Piramal Group.
Next Story