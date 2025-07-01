New Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao vows to strengthen party

Hyderabad: BJP’s new Telangana unit president N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday vowed to strengthen the party to achieve its goal of coming to power in the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

After taking charge as the new state president following his unanimous election, he called for preparing the party for coming to power in the state.

He said that the BJP has to come to power in Telangana to achieve democratic and ‘viksit’ Telangana and claimed that people were looking at the saffron party.

“People want a BJP government. If we are not prepared, we can’t come to power. As a political party, coming to power is our goal. If the party has to come to power, party workers have to go to people,” he said.

He urged the party cadres to gear up for the forthcoming challenge of local body polls and remarked that the BJP should have its presence from the Panchayat to Parliament.

Stating that the BJP is a cadre-based and ideological party, he underlined the need for making it a mass-based party in Telangana.

“If the saffron flag is to be hoisted on the Golconda fort, party workers have to work hard,” he said.

He made it clear that there will be no differences between old and new leaders. “If anyone talks of the differences between the old and new, this is not for the good of the party,” he said.

Rao said Telangana youth should come into politics and join the BJP. He also urged women to join the BJP as the Modi government has decided to provide them 33 per cent reservation.

He also declared that the BJP will be at the forefront to fight against the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

Recalling the struggle during the Jan Sangh days, Rao stated that the sacrifices of several workers and leaders were behind the party’s rise in Telangana. “Today we have eight MLAs, eight MPs, one Rajya Sabha member and three MLAs,” he said.

Stating that with 14 crore members, the BJP is the biggest party in the world, he said he was feeling proud to take over as the president of such a party in Telangana.

He said this became possible with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J. P. Nadda and state leaders like G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Ramchander Rao said his becoming the state BJP chief is also an honour for the party workers. “I will work as a party worker. I am not the president, you are the president of the party,” he told party workers.

He assured the workers that there would be collective leadership and that there would be no unilateral decisions.

Ramchander Rao, whose appointment faced opposition from a section within the party and led to the resignation of MLA T. Raja Singh, emphasised the need for discipline in the party. He made it clear that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Rao, who is an advocate, accused Congress and BRS of spreading fake news on social media and warned that those indulging in trolling on social media would face legal action.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, who served as the returning officer, announced the unanimous election of Ramchander Rao as the state BJP president.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy handed over the charge of the BJP state president to Ramchander Rao.

Congratulating Rao, Kishan Reddy said he tirelessly served the party in various capacities, as a student leader, MLC, and advocate.

The Union Minister exuded confidence that Rao will further strengthen the party cadre to realise the vision of Viksit Telangana, an integral part of the journey towards building a Viksit Bharat.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, senior leader Vidyasagar Rao, MPs K. Laxman, D. K Aruna and other leaders were present.