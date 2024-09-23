New twist in Tirupati laddu controversy

Khammam: Amid allegations by none other than AP Chief Minister of adulteration of the world famous Tirupati laddu with animal fat, or oil, devotees are shocked by the turn of events. They demand that the CBI thoroughly probe into the sacrilege and bring culprits to book. AP CM and Deputy CMs claim that the adulteration of Tirumala laddu has devastated millions of followers of Lord Venkateswara. They called it an assault on Hinduism.

Be that as it may, a family which has just returned after Tirumala pilgrimage found to their shock and anger an amber packet in a laddu. Donthu Padmavathi, who lives in the Karthikeya township under the Gollagudem panchayat, who wanted to distribute the holy Prasadam to their near and dear were anguished.

Donthu Pavan Kumar, her son, said that his mother had travelled to Tirupati on September 19 and returned on September 21. The appearance of an amber packet within the ladus stunned the family. The news is now trending on social media. As a result, the followers are once more venting their rage at TTD’s actions. Donthu Padmavathi expressed her dismay at the shocking discovery.