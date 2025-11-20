Newborn safety awareness drive held in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The National Neonatology Forum Telangana (NNF–TS), Indian Medical Association Nizamabad (IMA), Indian Pediatric Association (IAP) and Nizamabad Obstetrics & Gynaecology Association (NOGA) jointly organised “Newborn Safety Immediately After Birth – Awareness Conference Programme”. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana participated as the chief guest.

Later, the MLA unveiled the poster of “Newborn Safety Week”. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said “the services provided by IMA Nizamabad, IAP and NNF TS in the field of public health are commendable. Raising awareness about child health in the society is the responsibility of every family to protect it."

He said that the schemes implemented by the Central Government are reducing the infant mortality rate.

National Neonatology Forum Telangana President Dr K Srisailam explained the important infant care practices that should be followed from the time of birth to reduce neonatal mortality. He explained six key points that are necessary for the baby in the first hour of birth and stated that delivery must take place in a hospital, the umbilical cord should be cut only after 1–3 minutes, the baby should be placed on the mother's chest immediately after birth (Skin-to-Skin Contact), substances like honey, cow's milk and water should not be given - breast milk is the first food, the baby should always be kept warm; Bathing should be done only after a day or after the belly button is removed, Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) – The most important method for keeping the baby warm, breastfeeding and increasing immunity.