Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman named Lavanya was found dead by suicide in LB Nagar. The 25-year-old had entered into a love marriage with Mohan, from Anantapur, just a month ago. The couple had solemnized their union in a Hanuman temple, defying familial opposition.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that family disputes might have driven Lavanya to take this drastic step. Officials are gathering more details from both sides of the family to ascertain the exact reasons behind the tragedy.

The incident has left the local community shocked, as it underscores the emotional toll unresolved family conflicts can have. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.