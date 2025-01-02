  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar

Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar
x
Highlights

In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman named Lavanya was found dead by suicide in LB Nagar.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman named Lavanya was found dead by suicide in LB Nagar. The 25-year-old had entered into a love marriage with Mohan, from Anantapur, just a month ago. The couple had solemnized their union in a Hanuman temple, defying familial opposition.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that family disputes might have driven Lavanya to take this drastic step. Officials are gathering more details from both sides of the family to ascertain the exact reasons behind the tragedy.

The incident has left the local community shocked, as it underscores the emotional toll unresolved family conflicts can have. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick