NGOs gripe about lack of CT scan, MRI facilities in government hospitals in Telangana

Hyderabad: The NGOs involved in the health sector are demanding the State government to focus on improvising the health infrastructure, rather than focusing attention on the Huzurabad by-election. They are alleging that the government is neglecting the health sector completely as it has failed to provide even basic facilities like CT scans and MRIs in government-run hospitals. No proper testing machines are available in the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Osmania and other government hospitals.



The Telangana Private Hospitals Victims' Association (TPHVA) has alleged that the Chief Minister has promised to improve the healthcare segment in the State and assured to provide high-end facilities to people, but doctors in government hospitals are suggesting patients to go to private labs for tests. Even beds have not been increased in government hospitals even after two waves of Covid. Only a few beds are being set up. But 27,000 beds are not at all sufficient for 4 crore population of the State.

It is shocking that due to insufficient beds two patients are sharing a bed in government hospitals, as seasonal diseases are on peak. The association has demanded the government to increase number of beds to 40,000 at least in government hospitals across the State, as the poor are forced to move to private for treatment due to inadequate facilities.

Health activist and President TPHVA Dr Jagan said, "Patients from NIMS and Osmania Hospitals are forced to do CT scan, MRI and dengue tests at private labs. We are receiving a number of complaints from patients about lack of facilities in the health sector. Instead of promising high profile facilities, the government should improve the set-up in the existing health institutions."

Yadaiah (name changed), an attendant of the patient being treated in Osmania Hospital said, "My wife is suffering from a problem in head.

A few tests are conducted in the hospital, but CT scan had to be done in a private lab as the machine is not working. According to the hospital staff, the test cost me nearly Rs 2,000, but somehow I managed."

The association maintained that, as health is one of the basic needs of people, the government must concentrate on improving quality of medical services and should provide adequate facilities on time to people.