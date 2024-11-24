Live
- Udupi MLA calls for joint survey to address parking issues
- Villages choke on chemical fumes
- 19 agritech soonicorns, 40 minicorns embracing emerging tech for biz growth: RBI paper
- Leopard rescued from well released into forest
- TDP Urges Centre for debate on key issues of AP in winter session
- Maharashtra trusted us, not Oppn's divisive politics: Shiv Sena leader
- Jordan Cox ruled out of England's Test series in New Zealand due to a broken thumb
- BUDA Commissioner and member arrested
- Tender to be called for new gates to TB dam in January
- TTD EO inspects Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements
Just In
NHRC Team Visits Sangareddy Jail to Investigate Lagacharla Incident
Highlights
A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Sangareddy Central Jail as part of its investigation into the Lagacharla incident.
Sangareddy: A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Sangareddy Central Jail as part of its investigation into the Lagacharla incident. The eight-member NHRC team interacted with the accused detained in connection with the case and gathered detailed information about their circumstances.
The jail currently houses 19 accused individuals, including A2 Suresh, who were questioned by the NHRC team. The visit aimed to ensure that the rights of the detainees are being upheld and to assess the conditions in the prison.
The NHRC team's inquiry is part of their broader effort to address any potential human rights violations and ensure accountability in the ongoing investigation into the Lagacharla case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS