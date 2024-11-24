NHRC Team Visits Sangareddy Jail to Investigate Lagacharla Incident

Sangareddy: A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Sangareddy Central Jail as part of its investigation into the Lagacharla incident. The eight-member NHRC team interacted with the accused detained in connection with the case and gathered detailed information about their circumstances.

The jail currently houses 19 accused individuals, including A2 Suresh, who were questioned by the NHRC team. The visit aimed to ensure that the rights of the detainees are being upheld and to assess the conditions in the prison.

The NHRC team's inquiry is part of their broader effort to address any potential human rights violations and ensure accountability in the ongoing investigation into the Lagacharla case.