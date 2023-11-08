Live
Just In
NIA conducts raids in 10 states including Telangana
Highlights
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in 10 states of the country, including Telangana, as part of an investigation into a case of human trafficking.
The searches are currently underway in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Additionally, in a separate case related to terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting investigations in Jammu and Kashmir. SIA officials have conducted raids in various locations, including south Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts.
These investigations and searches are being carried out by the respective agencies to address issues related to human trafficking and terror funding.
