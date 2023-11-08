  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

NIA conducts raids in 10 states including Telangana

NIA conducts raids in 10 states including Telangana
x
Highlights

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in 10 states of the country, including Telangana, as part of an investigation into a case of human trafficking.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in 10 states of the country, including Telangana, as part of an investigation into a case of human trafficking.

The searches are currently underway in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, in a separate case related to terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting investigations in Jammu and Kashmir. SIA officials have conducted raids in various locations, including south Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

These investigations and searches are being carried out by the respective agencies to address issues related to human trafficking and terror funding.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X