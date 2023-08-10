Live
- Panic triggers as Chaddi gang enter Hyderabad
- Congress Party's victory is the cause of BJP's fear: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Watch Little Singham’s birthday celebrations’ promo here
- An Independence Day Pledge: A call to plant 3 million trees for a sustainable future
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
Just In
NIA searches in Telangana's Karimnagar for PFI suspect
Highlights
Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Thursday.
Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Thursday.
The search was conducted at a house of a person suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad began the search early this morning at a house in the Karkhana Gadda area.
Personnel of Armed Reserve police were deployed in the area as part of the security arrangements during the searches.
A resident of Hussaini Pura was suspected to have links with PFI.
The person is reported to have gone abroad for employment.
The NIA team was questioning his family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS