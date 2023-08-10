  • Menu
NIA searches in Telangana's Karimnagar for PFI suspect

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Thursday.

The search was conducted at a house of a person suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad began the search early this morning at a house in the Karkhana Gadda area.

Personnel of Armed Reserve police were deployed in the area as part of the security arrangements during the searches.

A resident of Hussaini Pura was suspected to have links with PFI.

The person is reported to have gone abroad for employment.

The NIA team was questioning his family members.

