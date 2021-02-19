Night temperatures below normal in Telangana

Begumpet: The night temperatures in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday were below normal ranging from -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts, according to the IMD bulletin.

They were normal in most areas. However, there was no large change in the temperatures in most parts of Telangana.

The bulletin said the lowest minimum temperature in the State of 16.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. It was point one degrees Celsius less than the previous day.

The forecast for Hyderabad during February 19 to 24 said 20 degrees Celsius would be the uniform night temperature during the six days. The day temperatures would vary from 31 (on Feb.19) to 33 (all five days). The outlook would be fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later (for first four days) and fog or mist on Feb 22 & 23).

According to the bulletin, the other night temperatures recorded in the State on Wednesday were: Hakimpet 16.8, Mahbubnagar 18, Dundigal 18.1, Hanamkonda 18.5, Ramagundam 18.6, Adilabad 18.7, Nizamabad 19.2, Nalgonda 19.4, Bhadrachalam& Hyderabad 19.6 each, Khammam 20.2.

The highest day temperature of the day, 34.5 degrees Celsius, was registered in Bhadrachalam. It was followed by Medak (34), Mahbubnagar (33.2), Khammam & Nalgonda (32.4 each), Nizamabad (32.3), Hyderabad (32), Ramagundam (31.8), Hanamkonda (31.5), Dundigal (31.4), Adilabad (31.3) and Hakimpet (30.8).