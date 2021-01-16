Nine IAS officers allocated to Telangana cadre

The central government has allocated to nine IAS officers of 2019 batch to Telangana cadre and eight to Andhra Pradesh cadre. The orders were passed by the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday.

The IAS officers allocated to Telangana include Mayank Mittal and Apurv Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Augustya from Jammu & Kashmir, Manda Makarandu and B Rahul from Telangana, Ashwini Tanaji Wakade from Maharashtra, Pratibha Singh from Rajasthan, Praful Desai from Karnataka and P Kadivaran from Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, three IAS officers from Telangana were allocated to two other states. P Datri Reddy was allocated to Odisha, Katta Ravi Teja and Banoth Mrugendar Lal to Tamil Nadu.