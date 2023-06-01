Live
Nippon Paint aligns its offerings to support Telangana 'Cool Roof' Policy
Telangana government recently launched the ‘Cool Roof’ policy recently as a measure for implementation to build resilience against extreme heat. This is also to reduce indoor temperatures in turn reducing the use of electricity at commercial and non-residential buildings including houses.
With regards to the same, Nippon Paint is in line with the Telangana State's cool roof policy in promoting the importance of the policy and why people should follow it. They have also launched a green product with low VOC levels called Walltron Hydroshield Damproof paint that guarantees 7 to 10-degree reduction in temperature.
