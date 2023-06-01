  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nippon Paint aligns its offerings to support Telangana 'Cool Roof' Policy

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Telangana government recently launched the ‘Cool Roof’ policy recently as a measure for implementation to build resilience against extreme heat

Telangana government recently launched the ‘Cool Roof’ policy recently as a measure for implementation to build resilience against extreme heat. This is also to reduce indoor temperatures in turn reducing the use of electricity at commercial and non-residential buildings including houses.

With regards to the same, Nippon Paint is in line with the Telangana State's cool roof policy in promoting the importance of the policy and why people should follow it. They have also launched a green product with low VOC levels called Walltron Hydroshield Damproof paint that guarantees 7 to 10-degree reduction in temperature.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X