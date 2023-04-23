Niranjan slams Eatala for 'speaking' lies

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Saturday refuted the BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's allegation that TRS gave Rs 25 crore to Congress party in the Munugodu by-election. The charge is utterly false and baseless, he added.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said Eatala Rajender made these baseless allegations as part of a strategy devised by the BJP national leadership to curb the growing popularity of the Congress.

The BJP leadership is embarking on a false campaign out of frustration at the failure of its national leaders to gain traction at the field level, he said, adding that the BJP leadership frequently insisting on the State leaders to focus on joinings from other parties reflects the ground reality of it's strength in the State and it's bankruptcy. "If he has evidence, he should put it out. Rs 25 crore to Congress by TRS should be revealed by whom and where it was given to whom", he added.

He said the BJP is habituated to false campaigning since its inception. This is an established truth and people are aware of it. People will not believe their words. All these days Etela Rajender was considered by people to be a committed and trustworthy person and an honest person.