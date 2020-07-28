Nirmal, Asifabad see a dip in virus cases

Hyderabad: People in Nirmal, Asifabad, Narayanpet and Vikarabad districts can heave a sigh of relief for now as the three districts reported few cases in the last one week with no single case was reported in Asifabad for four days in a row while Covid count in Nirmal did not exceed either zero or one.

Nirmal and Asifabad accounted for just a total of 5 and 6 cases respectively in one week while Narayanpet reported just 23 cases. Vikarabad's transformation (45 cases overall in a week) is remarkable considering that the district was earmarked as Red Zone with high positivity rate among districts outside of GHMC limits a couple of months ago.

At that time most of Telangana districts were in Green zone with zero cases for more than two to three weeks.

Other districts that are doing well reporting a less number of cases the last week are Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jagityal, Jangaon, Mancherial etc.

In the same period-five districts-Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban, Sangareddy and Karimnagar have registered a high number of cases by scoring a century of cases each on most days.