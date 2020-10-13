Nirmal: Prepare yasangi crop plan

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy directed agriculture department officials to prepare plan for yasangi (Rabi) season crops. Addressing officials of agriculture and allied departments on yasangi crop plan at a meeting at the Collectorate's conference hall here on Monday, the Minister directed the agriculture officials to create awareness among the farmers on cultivation of controlled crops as the State government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of farmers giving high priority to agricultural sector.-

It was suggested that awareness programmes should be conducted in villages to cultivate alternative crops such as groundnut, sunflower, mustard and sesame instead of maize, mainly due to high stocks of maize. Officials and people's representatives want the farmers to follow the government's instructions and achieve higher yields, he said.



Additional Collector Hemant Borkade, Farmer Coordinating Committee Chairman Venkatram Reddy, Market Committee Chairmen Narmada, Ravinder Reddy, MP Rameshwar Reddy, leaders Satyanarayana Goud, Ravikishan Reddy, in-charge DRO Rathod Ramesh, District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, DRDO Venkateshwarlu, District Marketing Officer Srinivas, DPO Venkateshwar Rao, DCO Muralidhar Rao, officials and others were present.