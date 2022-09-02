Nirmala, don't become impure with lies: Pocharam

Kamareddy: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday advised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not to become Anirmalam with lies.

"On Friday, as Bansuwada MLA and ex-minister, I spoke at a press conference and met the Finance Minister about the need for cold storages. You have not given a single cold storage. I did not speak in the capacity of Speaker," he said. Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that he thought he would give boons if the Union Finance Minister comes but he told lies. "She spoke in my constituency so I am responding," he said, adding that if the Center gives 5 kg of free rice, we will give an additional 1 kg free of cost.

NCD is only a lending institution. The NDC lied that if the Telangana government was given a loan for the fish shipment, it was the funds given by the Centre. He said that the Telangana government took loans through NCDS and gave nails to the shepherds.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the Center has not given even a single rupee in this. The Speaker said, "You do not give what is given fairly and the debts have increased. This is justice." He said that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was started for agricultural development and free electricity is being provided for 24 hours. The speaker said that our government is buying till food grain till the last grain. After forming of Telangana, suicides have reduced significantly, he added.