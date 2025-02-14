  • Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Remarks Irresponsible: Former MP B. Vinod Kumar

Former MP B. Vinod Kumar has strongly criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling her remarks on Telangana’s financial situation irresponsible.

Hyderabad: Former MP B. Vinod Kumar has strongly criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling her remarks on Telangana’s financial situation irresponsible. He accused her of looking down on the decade-long governance of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Vinod Kumar defended KCR’s administration, stating that while loans were taken, they were utilized for Telangana’s development rather than being wasted. He emphasized that the previous government prioritized growth and welfare schemes.

The former MP also demanded that Sitharaman withdraw her comments, asserting that they undermine the state's progress. His remarks come amid an ongoing debate over Telangana’s financial policies under both the previous and current government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

