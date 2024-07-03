NIRMAN portal launched for youth qualified in UPSC Prelims

Hyderabad: A new initiative from now on will benefit those qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary examinations in 39 operation districts of the coal company.

On Tuesday, launching a portal called 'Noble Initiative for Rewarding Mains Aspirants of National Civil Services Examination (NIRMAN)' portal, Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy said the scheme was aimed towards providing support of Rs 1 lakh to the Preliminary exam qualified candidates with an annual income of less than 8 lakh and belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women or third gender, provided they are permanent residents of any of the 39 operational districts of Coal India Ltd.

The portal was launched in the presence of Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, secretary (Coal) Amrit Lal Meena, other officers of the ministry and CMDs of coal companies.

Reddy said in alignment with the 'Mission Karmayogi' vision of PM Narendra Modi, this unique CSR scheme was for meritorious youth in the operating districts qualified in the Preliminary round of the UPSC examination (for Civil Services & Forest Service) in 2024.

He said the entire application process will be online, with a dedicated portal for ensuring full transparency and seamless screening of applications.

Ministry of Coal’s CPSE, Coal India Ltd, a Maharatna Company, is not only the backbone of energy security of the country, but also plays a significant role of being a socially responsible corporate, to foster education in coal-bearing areas, he said.

To achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas’, Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries have undertaken various initiatives to help deserving and underprivileged children from coal-bearing areas secure admissions in nationally reputed professional institutes, he added.