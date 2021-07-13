Nizamabad: CM KCR's silence on fuel prices condemnable

Nizamabad: While addressing a massive bicycle and bullock cart rally organised by the Nizamabad District Congress Committee on Monday, former Minister & ex-leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the BJP Government at the Centre and TRS Govt in Telangana were equally responsible for the continuous rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

The Congress leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his silence over the rising fuel prices. He said that the Chief Minister did not hold a single meeting to review the impact of rising fuel prices, almost everything, from food and medicines to other products, has become costlier.

Shabbir Ali also condemned the remarks made by Finance Minister T Harish Rao against TPCC President A Revanth Reddy. He said that the Congress party does not need moral lessons from TRS which holds a record of encouraging defections. During his first term, CM KCR engineered defections of 4 MPs, 25 MLAs and 18 MLCs belonging to Congress and TDP to ruling TRS.

In the second term, KCR made 12 Congress MLAs and 2 TDP MLAs defect to TRS. These defections were executed like a wholesale purchase in open violation of the law. Further, Revanth Reddy resigned from his post before joining the Congress party. So far, he has contested two elections on a Congress ticket and won from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections. Therefore, Harish Rao should check the facts before making any such comments in future," he said.

The Congress leader said that more than half of Ministers in the State Cabinet, including CM KCR, originally belonged to TDP. Of 17 Ministers, only eight are originally from the TRS party. Therefore, he said CM KCR should think twice before making any comments on the Congress party.

"Congress is a factory for the production of good leaders while TRS is an outlet for corruption". Even after seven years in power, TRS has failed to produce big leaders anywhere in the State. TRS is so weak that it needs to import leaders from Congress, TDP and other parties to face by-elections," he said.

Shabbir Ali said that TRS and BJP leaders were getting nightmares ever since the Congress party nominated Revanth Reddy as the PCC President. He said that the Congress party would continue to expose the failures of TRS and BJP Govt on all fronts.