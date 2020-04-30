Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy says Save water through soak pits

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy called for water conservation to resolve water problem and asked the people to use water economically.



Participating in a programme organised by BC Welfare Department here on Thursday on the occasion of Mahamuni Bhagirath Jayanthi, he said water conservation should be done with soak pits. Following the footsteps of Bhagiratha,

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has brought water from River Godavari through Kaleshwaram project and solved irrigation and drinking water problems across the State, he stated.

The Collector lit a lamp and garlanded the portrait of Mahamuni Bhagiratha. Additional Collectors Latha and Chandrasekhar, AO Sudarshan, BC Welfare Officer B Shankar and other staff paid tributes on the occasion.