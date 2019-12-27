Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy takes government hospital doctors to task

Nizamabad: Touring the city streets riding bicycles became a trend among the officials to inspect developmental works and to have a first-hand information on the ground situation.



District Collector C Narayana Reddy, who took charge on December 24, toured Nizamabad city riding a bicycle on Friday, like a common man. He started from the R&B guest house at about 9 am, where he was staying, without informing anyone and cycled through NTR chowrasta to bus stand.

He paid a surprise visit to the District Government Hospital and observed the situation at outpatient (OP) registration. He visited wards and checked the rooms of duty doctors to know whether the doctors are on duty or not. He visited all the departments of the hospital and inquired about the staff availability. The Collector was angry expressed outrage over the absence of duty doctors and ordered the hospital officials to issue memo to the absentee doctors.