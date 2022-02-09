Nizamabad: Contractors told to finish works by March-end

Nizamabad: Directing contractors to speed up development works, Collector C Narayanareddy said that who have not started development works will be blacklisted.

Narayana Reddy inspected the ongoing works on Vaikunthadhamas, Urban Park, Integrated Market, Nursery, Urban Nature Forest etc. within the Armoor Municipal limits on Wednesday.

Narayanareddy directed the officials and contractors to undertake the sanctioned works for the convenience of the people under various schemes and complete them by the end of March. The Collector warned that contractors who show negligence in undertaking utility works will be blacklisted. Narayana Reddy urged the contractors to start the development work immediately and complete it within the stipulated time.

The Collector observed that the greenery in the urban park was in poor state and directed the concerned authorities to rectify the situation. After inspecting the works, Collector Narayana Reddy along with Armoor Municipal Chairman Vineeta Pandit conducted a review with the officials of the concerned departments on the progress of the works. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that this is a very opportune time to expedite the construction of development works. With this in view, the authorities want to work in good faith to ensure that all works sanctioned under various schemes and development programs are grounded. If there are any difficulties in carrying out the work anywhere, they should bring it to their attention and see to it that sand reserves are also provided if necessary.

It was made clear that all the work should be completed by March 31. The Collector assured the contractors that he would be responsible for paying the bills if the work was completed within the stipulated time.

Construction of public toilets at the Agricultural Market Yard in the town of Armoor is expected to be completed in a fortnight; construction of Vaikunthadhamas at Mamidipalli and Bakurgutta is expected to begin immediately, construction work on the slaughter house shed will begin on Thursday and lighting will be provided at the Sarvasamaj Cemetery. Officials were directed to complete the tender process for the works immediately and to undertake the construction of CC roads, drainages and community buildings in 14 wards along with the open gym in those areas on war-footing and complete them within the deadline.

The Collector was accompanied by Armoor RDO Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Jagadishwar Gowda and officials of the respective departments.