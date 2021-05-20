Nizamabad: Fever survey finds 7,500 persons with Covid symptoms

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy asked the district people to cooperate and provide proper information to the paramedical team, Asha workers and Anganwadi teachers, who visit the houses, to make the second phase door-to-door fever survey success.

Collector Narayana Reddy and Mayor Neetu Kiran on Wednesday supervised the fever survey in Nizamabad city. The Collector said that door-to-door survey was conducted with 1,204 teams in the first phase covering 4,08,000 houses in the district. During the first phase of the survey, which ended on last Saturday, identified 7,500 persons with Covid symptoms and medical kits were provided to 7,500 persons, who were diagnosed with coronavirus, he said. They were recovering, he added.

Similarly, the second phase that started on Monday, has identified 30 persons with corona symptoms across the district. The Collector urged that if anyone suspects that they have corona symptoms to bring it to the notice of ANMs, Asha workers or Anganwadi teachers. 95% of patients would be cured by using the medicines as per the instructions of the medical department, he added. 'OP services also started at primary health centers.'

Lauding that rural people were cooperating with the fever survey, the Collector lamented that people in urban areas were not cooperating.

Mayor Neetu Kiran said the survey teams were recording fever and cough symptoms. She said the government would take further action as per the details they had collected at field level.

Collector Narayana along with Mayor Neetu Kiran and Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil visited Nandev Vada in 35 and 36 divisions and inspected the ongoing fever survey. They interacted with patients and their relatives and enquired about their health status.