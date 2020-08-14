Nizamabad: Foundation stone laid for temple at Mupkal by Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy, along with his wife, participated in foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mupkal mandal headquarters in the district on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Minister Prashanth said State Endowment department had sanctioned Rs 34 lakh for the temple construction.

Stating that people of all religions are enjoying cultural freedom with secular expression in Telangana State, Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy advised the people to respect each other and work together to move fast towards economic development.