Nizamabad gears up to finalise women’s quota in wards

Nizamabad: The finalisation of women’s reservations for wards in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and Bheengal, Armur and Bodhan municipalities will be carried out through a draw on Saturday at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate), District Election Officer and Collector Ila Tripathi said. In a statement issued on Friday, the Collector said the draw would be conducted in the video conference hall of the Collectorate in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission and as part of the ongoing municipal election process.

The draw will begin at 10.00 am for the finalisation of women’s reservations in the wards of Bheengal Municipality. This will be followed by the draw for Armur Municipality at 10.15 am, Bodhan Municipality at 10.30 am, and the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation divisions at 11.00 am.

Ila Tripathi requested the district presidents and secretaries of recognised political parties to attend the programme on time and take part in the process. The draw will determine the reservation of wards for women candidates in the upcoming municipal elections, a key step in ensuring representation and compliance with statutory provisions.