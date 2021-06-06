Nizamabad: Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy inaugurates diagnostic centre in Government Hospital

Nizamabad: Legislative Affairs and R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had set up a diagnostic centre in government medical sector and took revolutionary steps and pioneered other States in the country.

Along with District Collector C Narayana Reddy, he inaugurated a diagnostic centre at Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government is going to conduct 57 types of medical tests for the poor free of cost through the diagnostic centre. The centre was equipped with latest technological equipment. Before separate Telangana State formation, not even crocin tablets were available in government hospitals, he pointed out.

Samples collected from all the primary health centres across the district would be sent to the diagnostic centre at the GGH Hospital at district headquarters where they would be analysed, the Minister explained. On behalf of the people of Nizamabad, he thanked the Chief Minister for providing such a great facility to the poor people. The Minister also formally inaugurated six vans set up to collect blood samples at 42 PHCs and bring them to the GGH Centre.

ZP Chairman Vittal Rao, MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta, Additional Collector BS Lata, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, Hospital Superintendent Prathima Raj, Medical College Principal Indira and others participated in the programme.