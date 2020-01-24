Top
Nizamabad: Minorities pledge not to submit any documents for NRC, NPR

IUML members taking a pledge as part of a protest against CAA in Nizamabad on Friday
Highlights

Nizamabad: Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) staged a protest in Nizamabad on Friday and took a pledge that they will not submit their documents for National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population register (NPR).

Telangana Joint Action Committee (TSJAC), comprising about 40 organisations (political, religious, social and NGO's) has been continuing a series of protest against Anti Citizenship Act (CAA). IUML is also a part of this JAC.

IUML general secretary Abdul Gani participated in the protest and said that IUML national leaders and Member of Parliament led by MP PK Kunhalikutty filed three separate petitions in Supreme Court against the unconstitutional law of CAA to revoke it.

He urged the court to get clarification from the government on proposed NRC/NPR, court in response send the notice to union government to give clarification on NRC/NPR exercise process within four weeks.

Abdul Gani further said Muslim League will strive and struggle to tooth and nail until CAA repealed or revoked and the existing exercises of NRC/NPR stopped nationwide.

