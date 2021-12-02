Nizamabad: MLA Shakeel launches 'Sweeping Mission'

Nizamabad: Bodhan MLA Shakeel on Wednesday sta5ted that rations will be provided through the fair price shop only to those who have been vaccinated. MLA Shakeel launched the sweeping mission on Wednesday in Bodhan town. The MLA inspected the works of the sweeping mission along with the municipal councilors and officials at Bodhan Ambedkar Chowrasta and expressed his satisfaction. The MLA warned that the third wave of Covid was lurking in the form of the Omicron variant. Shakeel Amer said that if everyone has taken two doses of the vaccine, there would be no loss of life in the third wave.

"We are conducting door-to-door vaccinations," he said. The MLA warned that ration supplies and other government welfare schemes would be discontinued for those who are not vaccinated due to various meaningless myths & fears. The MLA said the town of Bodhan would be further developed with the cooperation and direction of Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Minister KTR. Shakeel also said that they are providing the facilities that need to be developed using modern technology.

Shakeel urged the people of Bodhan to take advantage of the new Rs 80 lakh sweeping mission. The MLA said that the survey would be conducted in 38 wards of Bodhan town and funds would be allocated for infrastructure and development works required by the people.