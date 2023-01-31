  • Menu
Nizamabad: Nandipet Sarpanch's husband tries to self-immolate at Collectorate

Nizamabad: Nandipet Sarpanchs husband tries to self-immolate at Collectorate
Highlights

  • The couple staged a protest outside Nizamabad Collector’s office
  • The couple claimed to implement projects worth crores of rupees but the sub sarpanch is not signing the cheques

Nizamabad: The sarpanch of Nandipet along with her husband staged a protest outside Nizamabad Collector's office on Monday.

Sarpanch's husband also attempted to immolate himself, claiming they were not getting the pending bills. The couple claimed to implement projects worth crores of rupees but the sub sarpanch is not signing the cheques.

According to Nizamabad Zilla Panchayat Officer, "Nandipet Sarpanch S Vani along with her husband has given a complaint against the sub-sarpanch.

They stated that the sub sarpanch is not signing the cheques for the developmental works undertaken and not cooperating in the village's developmental activities. They have demanded to act against the sub-Sarpanch."

He tried to light himself on fire by pouring kerosene but was rescued by the security officials.

