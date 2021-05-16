Nizamabad: Private centres to charge Rs 2,000 for scanning

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy said that the owners of the scanning centres have agreed to charge only `2,000 for scanning in Nizamabad district. The Collector informed that they had promised not to charge patients a fee of Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 for scanning from now on during the Covid pandemic. At the suggestion of Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, the Collector on Sunday arranged a meeting in his chambers with IMA representatives and owners of scanning centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Reddy said that laboratories and hospitals are providing good services to the people in view of prevailing corona.The Collector said that scanning is very important to verify the severity of Covid disease and the details of other diseases. However, Narayana Reddy pointed out that there were complaints that the owners of the scanning centres were charging Rs 4,000 to ` 5,000 per scanning.

The Collector urged the scanning centres to revise the charges so that all the people, especially the poor and middle class people, irrespective of the regulations and government orders can opt for scanning facility. He said the charges should be fixed at Rs 2,000. The Collector also demanded that both the film and the report be provided to the patients without charging extra.To this, the scanning centre owners and doctors agreed. They said they would do the scanning for only Rs 2,000 as suggested by the minister and the collector. Similarly, we are taking steps to ensure that Remdesivir injections and oxygen supply in the district are adequate and there is no shortage of these in the district, said Collector Narayana Reddy.He suggested that the owners of the hospitals concerned provide all the details on their use and take them indented.

Similarly the Collector asked the hospitals not to charge excessive fees when placing patients on a life-saving ventilator. He said the fee should also be taken fairly for patients who have been provided with oxygen.

The meeting was attended by District Medical Health Officer Dr Bala Narendra, IMA State President Ravinder Reddy, District President Jeevan Reddy, Representatives Rabindranath Suri, Deputy DM&HO Tukaram DEMO Gangadhar and owners of scanning centres.