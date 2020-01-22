Nizamabad: Sporadic violence mars polls

Nizamabad/Kamareddy : Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Wednesday across erstwhile Nizamabad district during the elections to Nizamabad, Kama Reddy, Armoor, Bhodan, Bhanswada, Bheamgal and Yellareddy municipalitys .

There was no major incident of violence and till 11 am 34.7 % voters had exercised their franchise peacefully. Violence was reported from Bhanswada in ward number 2 where Congress supporters clashed with TRS men over allegations of electoral malpractices.

One TRS worker Majeed alleged he was allegedly beaten up by the Congress supporter Naseem after he cast his vote. TRS activist Majid was rushed to hospital with injuries. Congress and TRS candidates clashed at 32nd ward 's polling centre at Bodhan in Nizamabad district. Here TRS supporters were injured. The police dispersed the supporters of two parties.

A mild tension prevailed for a while and the police detained many.TRS candidate Imran alleged that fake votes were being cast in Nizamabad and Bhodan. Furious Congress candidate Ilyas allegedly bit TRS Imran's nose. Imran's nose was bleeding and the victim was rushed to hospital.

During the polling in Nizamabad city, there were clashes between the TRS and BJP supporters in several divisions. TRS and BJP supporter clashed with each other in Chandra Shekhar Colony, Adarsh Nagar and Elllamma Gutta. There was a slight altercation between them and the police had to intervene. Tension also prevailed in Yellareddy. The MLA Jajula Surender's bike rally triggered controversy as it was a violation of election code.

The Congress criticised the MLA for bike rally. There was a clash between police and Congress activists. Tension also prevailed in Kamareddy Market Yard at the 25th Ward's polling station 60. TRS and Congress candidates were concerned that the voter list at the agents would be sent out. The candidates blamed the attitude of the authorities.

Man held for distributing nose studs among voters

Sadashivanagar: Police arrested a jeweller in Elchipur of Kamreddy following municipal polling. Officials revealed that the man had distributed nose studs on behalf of the Congress candidate. Officials explained that he had found 33 gold nose jewelery worth Rs 20,000. More than a dozen women came to the city to use the fake vote from Ditchpally. Police seized the nose jewelry.