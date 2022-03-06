Nizamabad: Sriram Sagar reservoir reaches 100 mn units hydropower generation milestone

Nizamabad: The hydropower generation at Sriram Sagar Reservoir this year has been satisfactory. The long monsoon season has caused the project to have the highest water reserves so that hydropower generation could continue uninterrupted. Hydropower generation began in July at SRSP reservoir. It has achieved production of 75 million units in just four months. 100 million units of hydropower generation reached a milestone on Saturday. It is to be noted that after 15 years the electric captive production target has been reached.

Hydropower generation is possible only if the water level of the Sriram Sagar project is 1,060 feet. The hydroelectric power plant is located in the lower reaches of the SRSP project. Hydropower generation began on July 22, 2021, when the SRSP water level reached 1,090 feet. The Sriram Sagar project has four turbines, each consuming 2,200 cusecs of water. 36 MW of hydropower is generated here using 8,800 cusecs of water. Until 2009 there were only 3 turbines here. The power generated here is pumped and connected to the power line from Ramagundam through a 230 KV substation between Pochampadu -Bussapur.

The electricity generated in this SRSP will be used for Nizamabad Nirmal districts. April 1 to March 31 of each year is calculated as the year of power generation. The SRSP Hydroelectric Center alone has a production target of 75 million units in the current Power Generation Year. SRSP hydropower operators reached the target 95 days after on October 25, the hydropower generation began. The plant generated 101.988 million units of hydropower during the year 2006-07.

The first turbine generates 0.099 MW, the second turbine 0.0924 MW and the third turbine 0.088 MW of hydropower. The three turbines together generate a total of 0.280 MW. The fourth turbine is not in use. The SRSP project is currently discharging 5,500 cusecs of water to the Kakatiya Canal and 100 cusecs to the Saraswati Canal. A hydropower plant was started in 1988 on the Sriram Sagar project. 146.433 million units of hydropower were generated at SRSP in the 1990-1991. Hydropower at that level after 1990-1991 HPY could not be generated from SRSP. In 2004-05 only 1.33 million units of hydropower was generated. Hydropower generation in 2017 did not take place at SRSP. Hydropower generation has been steadily exceeding double digits for the past five years. 35.6332 million units were produced in 2017-18. In 2018-19, 31.6374 million units power was produced. In 2019-2020, 48.6817 million units of hydropower was generated. In 2020, 90 .7656 million units of hydropower was generated. Production has already been added up to 100.75 million units for the current year.