Nizamabad: Teacher Compass for development

Nizamabad: Teacher's Day was celebrated in a grand way at Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Special School for the Mentally Retarded at Maruthi Nagar on Saturday.

Chairman of Zilla Parishad and chief guest at the event, D Vittal Rao said that teachers would be available at the school to address the students' problems even if the classes were being conducted online due to Covid.

He said that as teachers play an important role in changing the lives of the students, they deserve to be identified and respected.

He also said that he is closely associated with the disabled children and Sneha Society members. They then paid their homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by garlanding his photo.

Later, the staff was felicitated to mark the Teachers Day. The staff also felicitated Principal S Jyothi and Secretary S Siddaiah. Governing body members Someshwarlu, Veereshan, Vice -Principal P Rajeshwari, staff and children also participated in the programme.