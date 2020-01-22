Nizamabad: VIPs cast votes along with commoners

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: VIPs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Collector C Narayana Reddy cast his vote at the Madron Public School in Nizamabad.

Similarly, Joint Collector Venkateshwarulu voted in SSR Degree College. MLA Shakeel cast his vote in the 34th Ward of Bodhan Municipality along with his family members at Vijeta College. Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas exercised his franchise at the Godavari campus of Pragati Nagar and Kakatiya School in Nizamabad city. Former minister Shabbir Ali at Ganji Primary School in Kamareddy city. BJP's Kamareddy Assembly incharge Katepalli Venkatramanareddy caste his vote in the same school.

MLA Jeevan Reddy exercised his right to vote in Vijay Degree College in the Armor Municipal Elections. Kamareddy District Collector Satyanarayana, cast his vote in the 46th polling station of Panchamukhi Hanuman Colony. Begga Ganesh Gupta, an urban MLA, was seen coming out of the polling station of the 42nd division of Nizamabad city.