No 4G, 2G,3G government in Telangana this time it will be BJP said Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday categorically stated that there was no question of joining hands with the BRS party either now or in future.



Addressing a public meeting at Khammam, Shah said that it was time to ensure that the Congress Party which is 4G party (Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi), 2G BRS party (KCR and KTR) and 3G party AIMIM led by owaisi and elect BJP government with full majority.

Referring to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s claim that BJP and KCR support each other, Shah said a man of his age should not speak lies. He said BJP can never go with a party which sits on the “lap” of Owaisi’s party. For last nine years there has been “ilu Ilu” (love pact) between KCR and Majlis. BJP will never join hands with them and it is only BJP which can fight KCR.

In his sharp criticism of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Shah said that the chief minister had broken the tradition of going inside the temple of lord Rama. He said Car is the symbol of BRS and the car comes up to Bhadrachalam but does not dare to enter the temple as the steering wheel is under the control of Majlis party. He said do not worry soon BJP chief minister will go into the temple with lotus in his hands as it is BJP that would be forming the government in the state.

Even Ramdas had to spend 12 years in Nizams jail before constructing the Rama temple and people have suffered for nine years under KCR. But now time for sending the corrupt government has come, he added. The Union Home Minister said in last nine years, KCR had cheated youth, farmers, women and Dalits..