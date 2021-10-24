No drugs problem in Telangana, yet need to be vigilant, says Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar

The police department has stepped up its efforts to curb the drugs menace in Telangana. Taking steps to create awareness among the youth, widespread publicity is being conducted in colleges and schools about the dangers of drug abuse. As part of this, the police conducted an awareness walk with students at Osmania University Arts‌ College today. The march was started by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and the dangers of taking drugs were explained to the students.



He pointed out that although the drug problem in Hyderabad is not as big as in cities across the country, there is a need to be vigilant. MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Subhash Reddy along with Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravinder participated in the program.



Meanwhile, the police are on their toes in eradicating the drug from the state. As part of it, the excise officials on Saturday seized Rs 2 crore worth of drugs during a vehicular inspection at three places in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Three persons, Pavan, Mahendar Reddy, and Ramakrishna Goud while two others who are said to be the prime accused in the case -- SK Reddy and Hanumantha Reddy went absconding.



The accused were said to be transporting Mephedrone drug from a car and was caught in Kukatpally. The officials conducted raids in Mahendar Reddy's house in Medchal and another person's house in Nagarkurnool and seized a total of 4.92 kilograms of drugs and a car.