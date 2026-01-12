No grassroots, no future: BJP can’t challenge BRS, says KTR

Hyderabad: Dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s previous performance in the parliamentary elections as a “fluke” caused by a unique national atmosphere, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday stated that the saffron party lacks foundational strength or a grassroots presence in Telangana.

Rama Rao asserted that the BJP would never emerge as a viable alternative to what he described as the “wicked and incompetent” governance of the Congress party. Addressing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections with leaders from Adilabad and Medak districts, he emphasised that the political landscape in the state remains a direct contest between the BRS and the Congress.

The BRS leader stated that the people of Telangana are currently weighing 24 months of Congress administrative failure against the decade of development witnessed under the BRS regime. He noted that voters have already begun signalling a preference for the BRS, citing recent trends in various polls ranging from Jubilee Hills to the Panchayat elections. Rama Rao pointed out the irony that while senior BJP leaders faced crushing defeats in the Assembly elections, the party’s temporary surge in the Lok Sabha polls has already faded. He accused the BJP of remaining silent while the Congress government compromises the interests of Telangana, particularly regarding Krishna River water rights and other interstate issues. He claimed the public is closely observing the “anti-Telangana agendas” of both national parties and is ready to teach them a lesson in the upcoming polls.

Levelling sharp criticism against the Congress, Rama Rao described their 24-month tenure as a period of deception. He alleged that the Congress had consistently betrayed all sections of society by failing to deliver on promises and engaging in the misuse of power. He emphasised that the BRS has been the only party relentlessly fighting against “anarchy, corruption, and irregularities.”

Rama Rao urged the party cadre to expose the “betrayal of promises” at the ground level. Senior leaders present at the meeting briefed the cadre that the BJP’s popularity has plummeted significantly since the parliamentary elections, ensuring that the ensuing municipal battle will be a head-to-head fight between the BRS and the Congress.