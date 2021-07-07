No interest in politics, will never enter: KTR's son

"I have no interest in politics and will never enter," said Telangana minister KT Rama Rao's son Himanshu, adding that his ambitions are different.



Himanshu made it clear to the people after the rumours of his political entry were doing rounds in the political circles. The minister's son who is a socially extrovert reacted to the buzz and made a shocking revelation stating that he will never step into politics.



"I just wanted to clear something, I will never enter politics because I have my dreams to pursue and goals to achieve. Thank you! Hope you have a great day," tweeted Himanshu.



Recently, Himanshu grabbed the headlines for winning the Diana Award for his initiative of making villages self-sustainable.

