No leaks after the arrest of culprits: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that BJP was trying to defame the Telangana government. He said that the examinations were going on smoothly after the arrest of the actual culprits. He was speaking during the Atmiya Sammelan meeting at Mogdampalli Mandal of Sangareddy District on Thursday.

He targeted former minister Geetha Reddy and alleged that she did nothing for the region as a minister. He said that earlier only private hospitals would give good healthcare services but BRS developed government hospitals on par with private and corporate hospitals.

He said that there has been a lot of development in education and medicine and many residential institutions have been started. Harish accused BJP of making many conspiracies. He said that the Telangana Government spends Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crores per month for electricity. He said that 24-hour quality electricity was provided continuously.

He said that while chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was laying the strong and long-lasting foundation for the state, BJP was up to digging graves. He said that they talk about mosques and they talk about Hindus.