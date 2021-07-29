No objection for power generation by Andhra Pradesh in Srisailam: Telangana to KRMB

Telangana government in a letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) said that it has no objection for power generation by the Andhra Pradesh in Srisailam. Further, it asked KRMB to stop release of water from Pothireddypadu reservoir and also emphasized not to release water without tribunal nod.



The government also asked the board to permit the state to generate maximum amount of power from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs as power generation is required for the Lift Irrigation projects and wells. It also suggested to utilise desired amount of water from the Krishna Basin and also asked to KRMB to make sure the Andhra Pradesh not to transfer water from Krishna Basin.



Andhra Pradesh government had already written to the centre over power generation in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala in Telangana. Following this, the KRMB wrote to Andhra Pradesh objecting power generation in Srisailam and halt the power generation to Telangana.

