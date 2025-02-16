No one can stop march of KCR-KTR army: Kavitha

Khammam: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has expressed concern that leaders who publicly criticize the government’s shortcomings are being singled out, and that BRS activists are being unlawfully detained without cause.

On Saturday, Kavitha visited the party leader Lakkineni Surender, who is in remand in Khammam subjail. She criticised the Revanth Reddy government for not being able to govern the State.

Speaking to media, she claimed that the SC/ST Atrocities Act is being misused by the government.

She claimed that no one is able to stop KCR and the KCR army, despite the Congress government’s attempts to do so through criminal charges.

“Every segment of society, including farmers, students, and women, are angry with the government be-cause of all the government’s failures and frauds,” she stated.

According to her, everyone is aware that the State has received no assistance throughout the 14 months of the rule, and as a result, everybody caught is being arrested and taken to jail.

She claimed that Surender was imprisoned after an illegal case was filed against him for raising concerns about the government’s shortcomings in gram sabhas and that if the government cannot manage it and offer plans, it is impossible to hide the shortcomings.

She declared that they will not back down from illegal situations, that they will keep exposing the gov-ernment’s shortcomings in the public eye, and that they will keep pursuing the Congress party until it fulfills all of its pledges.

MP Rajya Sabha Vaddiraju Ravichandra, BRS District president Tata Madhusudan, State BC leader RJC Krishna, Nagaraju and others participated in the visit.