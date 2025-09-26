Live
- Bengal school job scam: Partha Chatterjee gets conditional bail from HC
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
Highlights
Wanaparthy dist: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has informed that some cyber criminals are sending fake messages and no one should respond to...
Wanaparthy dist: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has informed that some cyber criminals are sending fake messages and no one should respond to them.
The Collector informed in a statement today that legal action will be taken against the cyber criminals. He said that this statement was made in the wake of fake messages being sent to several tehsildars from the number +84 329196048 with the Collector's phot
Next Story