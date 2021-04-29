No oxygen shortage in Telangana: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

There is no shortage of oxygen anywhere in the state, said Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao speaking to the media. The minister on Thursday visited a super speciality hospital in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) and inspected the wards.

Reacting to the availability of Remdesivir, the minister said that around 130 Remdesivir doses are available in MGM hospital. "Besides some flaws, the medical services are being available at MGM," he added.

He said that around 250 beds were added in the super speciality hospital at KMC under emergency which will be opened tomorrow and the patients from MGM will be shifted to KMC. The minister asked the COVID-19 patients not to get scared.

Telangana on Thursday reported 7,994 COVID-19 positive cases and 58 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state went up to 4,27,960 and the fatality count to 2,208. Currently, there are 76,060 active cases in the state.